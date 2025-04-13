Left Menu

China's Loan Surge Amid Trade Tensions

China saw a significant rebound in new bank loans in March, surpassing expectations following a sharp decline. This increase provides solace amid escalating trade tensions with the U.S. Total new loans in the first quarter reached impressive levels, highlighting China's measured approach to bolstering economic growth amid external challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:25 IST
China's Loan Surge Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's banking sector experienced a substantial surge in new loans during March, following a sharp drop in February, as the world's second-largest economy navigated mounting trade tensions with the United States. Official data revealed an unexpected rebound, providing a silver lining for policymakers dealing with the complex trade landscape.

According to the People's Bank of China, 3.64 trillion yuan ($500 billion) in new yuan loans were issued in March. This figure surpassed analysts' predictions of 3 trillion yuan and significantly outpaced February's 1.01 trillion yuan. The increase indicated a robust start to the year, with new loans topping 9.78 trillion yuan in the first quarter.

China is grappling with deepening trade frictions spurred by the U.S. government's sweeping tariffs, complicating prospects for prompt resolution. The resulting pressure on China's export-reliant economy has led policymakers to bolster financial strategies, with potential fiscal and monetary adjustments on the horizon to sustain economic momentum amidst global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025