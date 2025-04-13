China's Loan Surge Amid Trade Tensions

China's banking sector experienced a substantial surge in new loans during March, following a sharp drop in February, as the world's second-largest economy navigated mounting trade tensions with the United States. Official data revealed an unexpected rebound, providing a silver lining for policymakers dealing with the complex trade landscape.

According to the People's Bank of China, 3.64 trillion yuan ($500 billion) in new yuan loans were issued in March. This figure surpassed analysts' predictions of 3 trillion yuan and significantly outpaced February's 1.01 trillion yuan. The increase indicated a robust start to the year, with new loans topping 9.78 trillion yuan in the first quarter.

China is grappling with deepening trade frictions spurred by the U.S. government's sweeping tariffs, complicating prospects for prompt resolution. The resulting pressure on China's export-reliant economy has led policymakers to bolster financial strategies, with potential fiscal and monetary adjustments on the horizon to sustain economic momentum amidst global uncertainties.

