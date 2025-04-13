Empowering Education: Scholarships and Reforms for Haryana's Underprivileged

In a significant push for education and social equity, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared full scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class students pursuing medical and engineering courses in government colleges nationwide. A new portal will simplify access to these scholarships.

Saini's announcement coincided with Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's birth anniversary celebrations. Hailing Phule's efforts in social reform and education, Saini linked the government's current reforms to Phule's ideals, emphasizing the significance of education in social upliftment.

Among the reforms, Saini highlighted increasing the creamy layer income limit, loans for education, and initiatives like purchasing crops at MSP and the 'Har-Ghar Grihini Yojana', positioning Haryana as both farmer and education-friendly.

(With inputs from agencies.)