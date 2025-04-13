Left Menu

Empowering Education: Scholarships and Reforms for Haryana's Underprivileged

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, announced full scholarships for SC and OBC students in medical and engineering fields, increasing the creamy layer income limit, and providing loans for education. He praised Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, highlighted state reforms, and initiatives like the 'Har-Ghar Grihini Yojana' for social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:10 IST
Empowering Education: Scholarships and Reforms for Haryana's Underprivileged
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for education and social equity, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared full scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class students pursuing medical and engineering courses in government colleges nationwide. A new portal will simplify access to these scholarships.

Saini's announcement coincided with Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's birth anniversary celebrations. Hailing Phule's efforts in social reform and education, Saini linked the government's current reforms to Phule's ideals, emphasizing the significance of education in social upliftment.

Among the reforms, Saini highlighted increasing the creamy layer income limit, loans for education, and initiatives like purchasing crops at MSP and the 'Har-Ghar Grihini Yojana', positioning Haryana as both farmer and education-friendly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025