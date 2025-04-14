Karnataka Cabinet to Deliberate on Caste Census Report Amid Tragedy in Hubbali

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced on Monday that the cabinet has received the much-anticipated caste census report and is scheduled to discuss it on April 17. This development marks significant progress in the state-led socio-economic surveys.

In an exclusive statement to ANI, Parameshwara highlighted the importance of the report, stating, 'We have received a copy of the report, and the Chief Minister has asked us to study it. With respect to the caste census, the cabinet will meet on the 17th. We will discuss it in the cabinet. We'll see what happens.'

In a separate incident, the Home Minister revealed details of a tragic event in Hubbali city, where a 5-year-old girl was kidnapped and murdered. A suspect, apprehended by police, attempted to attack officers and was subsequently shot in self-defense. He succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital. An investigation is underway to collect all pertinent details of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)