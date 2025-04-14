Left Menu

Choksi's Capture: A Step Forward or Mere Symbolism?

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi's arrest in Belgium brings the focus back on financial fugitives like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. Congress questions the Modi government's accountability in these cases, emphasizing the need for returning people's money. India has filed an extradition request for Choksi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:47 IST
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent arrest of Mehul Choksi in Belgium has reignited discussions on financial fugitives, with Congress leader Supriya Shrinate questioning the Modi government's accountability. Despite the enforcement of extradition procedures, Shrinate emphasizes that these actions mean little until the defrauded public funds are returned.

Choksi, along with other notable fugitives like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, escaped abroad post-2014, and calls for accountability have grown louder. Previous efforts to repatriate Choksi, including a costly failed attempt involving a dedicated flight to Dominic, highlight the complexities involved.

The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice confirmed Choksi's April 12 arrest and India's subsequent extradition request. The 65-year-old is central to the PNB scam, defrauding it of Rs 13,850 crore with his nephew Nirav Modi. Legal proceedings against Choksi are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

