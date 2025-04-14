Left Menu

PM Modi Fulfills 14-Year-Old Vow: A Tale of Devotion and Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rampal Kashyap, who vowed not to wear footwear until Modi became PM. Modi made him wear shoes, encouraging focus on social development. Modi inaugurated projects in Haryana and acknowledged the state's contributions, reaffirming his government's dedication to inclusive growth based on Ambedkar's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rampal Kashyap from Kaithal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with Rampal Kashyap, a devout supporter from Kaithal who had pledged 14 years ago not to wear footwear until Modi assumed office as Prime Minister. In a heartening gesture, Modi personally made him wear shoes and advised against such vows, urging him to channel his dedication towards social causes.

During their brief interaction, PM Modi gently chided Kashyap, saying, "I am making you wear shoes, but do not do it again. You should work; why have you inflicted such pain on yourself?" The meeting, shared on social media, was a moment of happiness for Kashyap and saw Modi emphasizing the importance of contributing to social work and nation-building.

In addition to this encounter, PM Modi laid the foundation stones for several development projects in Haryana, including a thermal power unit and a new terminal building at Hisar's airport. Acknowledging Haryana's spirit and unity, he extended his regards to its people, recalling his connection with the state. Modi also paid homage to significant figures and reiterated his commitment to an inclusive growth model inspired by Ambedkar's ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

