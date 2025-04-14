Left Menu

Quick Response Prevents Tragedy in Delhi Boiler Fire

A fire broke out in the boiler of an electricity company in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, leading to a swift response with five fire tenders dispatched. The fire was contained within an hour, and no casualties were reported among the 55 employees present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire erupted in the boiler of an electricity company located in east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Monday morning, according to the Delhi Fire Services. Authorities dispatched five fire tenders to the scene.

The emergency call was received at 11.35 am. Firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour before it was contained by 12.55 pm, officials reported.

Anil, an employee of the company, confirmed that 55 employees were present during the incident, all of whom escaped unharmed. Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

