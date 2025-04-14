Quick Response Prevents Tragedy in Delhi Boiler Fire

A fire erupted in the boiler of an electricity company located in east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Monday morning, according to the Delhi Fire Services. Authorities dispatched five fire tenders to the scene.

The emergency call was received at 11.35 am. Firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour before it was contained by 12.55 pm, officials reported.

Anil, an employee of the company, confirmed that 55 employees were present during the incident, all of whom escaped unharmed. Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)