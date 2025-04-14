Belgium Arrests Fugitive Indian Businessman Mehul Choksi: A Legal Triumph for India

In a significant development, former Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Karnal Singh announced that the arrest of fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi in Belgium represents a monumental success for Indian agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED. This marks a crucial step in the extradition process, wherein political and bureaucratic acceptance is essential, as Singh explained to ANI.

Highlighting the judicial aspect, Singh asserted that the CBI and ED possess compelling evidence against Choksi, fostering optimism for success in legal proceedings. The Belgian government, acting on behalf of India, is poised to advance the case in court, aiming for Choksi's repatriation. The evidence includes financial misconduct, bank withdrawals, and personal fund usage, reinforcing the agencies' position.

Belgium's Federal Public Service of Justice confirmed Choksi's arrest on April 12, 2025, with detention proceedings underway. India has officially requested his extradition, as reported by the Belgian authorities, although further details remain confidential due to standard case protocols. Choksi is wanted for his alleged role in defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,850 crore, alongside his nephew Nirav Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)