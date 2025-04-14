Russia Extends Secrecy on Energy Statistics

The Russian government is extending its blackout on crucial energy statistics by one year, according to a document on an official site revealed Monday. This decision postpones the release of data on oil, gas, and condensate until April 2026.

The previous suspension concluded at the start of this month, but now businesses and analysts seeking insights into Russia's energy sector will have to wait longer.

Since its military actions in Ukraine began in February 2022, Moscow has systematically withheld or postponed key data, making it difficult to track economic and energy-related developments.

