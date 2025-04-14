Left Menu

Russia Extends Secrecy on Energy Statistics

The Russian government has extended the suspension of publishing statistics on oil, gas, and condensate for one more year. This extension remains in effect until April 1, 2026. The suspension aligns with Russia's trend of withholding key data following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

  • Russia

The Russian government is extending its blackout on crucial energy statistics by one year, according to a document on an official site revealed Monday. This decision postpones the release of data on oil, gas, and condensate until April 2026.

The previous suspension concluded at the start of this month, but now businesses and analysts seeking insights into Russia's energy sector will have to wait longer.

Since its military actions in Ukraine began in February 2022, Moscow has systematically withheld or postponed key data, making it difficult to track economic and energy-related developments.

