Mumbai Water Crisis Averted: Tanker Strike Called Off After Constructive Talks

In a significant development, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has successfully averted a potential water crisis following the tanker drivers' strike by invoking the Disaster Management Act, 2005. City officials engaged in constructive discussions with representatives from the Mumbai Water Tanker Association, leading to a resolution on Monday.

The meeting, attended by Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and association leaders, resulted in the withdrawal of the strike. This decision ensures that the emergency requisition of wells and tankers is no longer necessary. The association presented a memorandum of demands, seeking MCGM's intervention in relaying their case to central authorities.

Municipal Commissioner Gagrani announced a stay on notices affecting noncompliant well owners until mid-2025, while committing to support the tanker association at the central level. Following the positive discussions guided by higher authorities, the association confirmed the strike's withdrawal, restoring normalcy to Mumbai's water supply system.

(With inputs from agencies.)