Mumbai Water Crisis Averted: Tanker Strike Called Off After Constructive Talks
The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai resolved a potential water crisis by negotiating an end to the tanker drivers' strike. Constructive discussions led the drivers to withdraw their strike, averting the need for emergency water measures. Key city officials and tanker association representatives played crucial roles in the resolution.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has successfully averted a potential water crisis following the tanker drivers' strike by invoking the Disaster Management Act, 2005. City officials engaged in constructive discussions with representatives from the Mumbai Water Tanker Association, leading to a resolution on Monday.
The meeting, attended by Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and association leaders, resulted in the withdrawal of the strike. This decision ensures that the emergency requisition of wells and tankers is no longer necessary. The association presented a memorandum of demands, seeking MCGM's intervention in relaying their case to central authorities.
Municipal Commissioner Gagrani announced a stay on notices affecting noncompliant well owners until mid-2025, while committing to support the tanker association at the central level. Following the positive discussions guided by higher authorities, the association confirmed the strike's withdrawal, restoring normalcy to Mumbai's water supply system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kalyan Station Water Supply Crisis Resolved After Payment Talks
Revamping Delhi's Water Supply: New Initiatives and Challenges
Mumbai Crisis: Disaster Management Act Invoked to Combat Water Tanker Strike
Mumbai's Water Crisis: Civic Bodies Invoke Disaster Management Act
Mumbai's civic body invokes Disaster Management Act 2005 amid water tanker strike in metropolis since Thursday.