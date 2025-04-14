Left Menu

Mumbai Water Crisis Averted: Tanker Strike Called Off After Constructive Talks

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai resolved a potential water crisis by negotiating an end to the tanker drivers' strike. Constructive discussions led the drivers to withdraw their strike, averting the need for emergency water measures. Key city officials and tanker association representatives played crucial roles in the resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:25 IST
Mumbai Water Crisis Averted: Tanker Strike Called Off After Constructive Talks
Representative Imahe (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has successfully averted a potential water crisis following the tanker drivers' strike by invoking the Disaster Management Act, 2005. City officials engaged in constructive discussions with representatives from the Mumbai Water Tanker Association, leading to a resolution on Monday.

The meeting, attended by Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and association leaders, resulted in the withdrawal of the strike. This decision ensures that the emergency requisition of wells and tankers is no longer necessary. The association presented a memorandum of demands, seeking MCGM's intervention in relaying their case to central authorities.

Municipal Commissioner Gagrani announced a stay on notices affecting noncompliant well owners until mid-2025, while committing to support the tanker association at the central level. Following the positive discussions guided by higher authorities, the association confirmed the strike's withdrawal, restoring normalcy to Mumbai's water supply system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025