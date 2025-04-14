Violence Erupts in Murshidabad Amid Waqf Act Protests

In a recent escalation of tensions in Murshidabad, violence erupted amid protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives and significant property damage. Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary Mohammad Salim detailed his challenging journey to reach the heavily affected area, highlighting the absence of police and emergency services, which he claims allowed the unrest to spiral out of control.

Salim accused local authorities of inaction despite villagers' pleas for intervention. The BJP's concern was echoed by Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, who advocated for the deployment of central forces such as the CRPF to stabilize the situation. Majumdar also appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to seek assistance from the central government, emphasizing the need for a prolonged presence of security forces until peace is restored.

The protests, rooted in dissatisfaction with the Waqf Amendment Act, have placed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) under scrutiny. Accusations of TMC's complicity in the unrest are bolstered by critical remarks from BJP leaders regarding TMC MP Bapi Halder's alleged incitement of violence. Majumdar criticized the state police's failure to address such escalations, further fueling the political dispute. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)