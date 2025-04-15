Trump's Tariff Turmoil Tanks the Dollar

The U.S. dollar faced another challenging day as it remained flat against the euro while falling against the yen. This trend follows a tumultuous week triggered by President Donald Trump's unforeseen implementation of tariffs, which have shaken confidence in the global economic landscape.

Investor sentiment is souring, with many questioning the longevity and impact of current trade levies, leading to speculation about potential structural shifts in global trade. "The policy-making is so chaotic that it's tough to think beyond the next 24 hours," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.

A report from the New York Federal Reserve highlighted rising inflation expectations, which hit their highest in March. Amid these economic transformations, the Trump administration is navigating through contradicting narratives and increasing uncertainty, as reflected in volatile currency markets and international trade negotiations.

