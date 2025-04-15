Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate as Punjab Congress Accuses AAP of Vendetta Against Bajwa

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the AAP government of political revenge after an FIR was filed against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa following a grenade attack. Warring criticized Punjab's handling of intelligence and urged officials to act morally, warning against becoming government puppets.

Congress PCC Presidnet Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Punjab Congress President and MP from Ludhiana, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. This follows the registration of an FIR against Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab's Leader of Opposition, over a grenade attack allegation.

Warring accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of orchestrating a calculated act of political retribution against Bajwa. According to him, the swift filing of the FIR reeks of vengeance, as it was registered just half an hour after Bajwa's controversial interview, suggesting a governmental conspiracy.

Warring further criticized the Punjab Intelligence for failing to act on prior knowledge of a grenade attack on BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia. He called for police officers to maintain integrity and avoid becoming tools of the government, cautioning that repercussions could ensue.

Bajwa has been criticized for inflammatory comments suggesting multiple bombs in Punjab, allegedly based on insider knowledge. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mann has vowed to take stringent measures if Bajwa's statements were intended to incite fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

