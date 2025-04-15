Saudi Arabia Gears Up for Potential Formula One Team Acquisition
Saudi Arabia may consider owning a Formula One team, building on their sponsorship and Grand Prix hosting roles. Prince Khalid revealed there's growing interest, with discussions around potential team acquisition. The nation's prior investments include stakes in McLaren and Aston Martin, amid regional enthusiasm for the sport.
Saudi Arabia is contemplating the next big step in its Formula One journey, considering the possibility of owning a team after sponsoring the sport and hosting a grand prix. This information comes from Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the kingdom's automobile and motorcycle federation, who made the revelation during a recent press call.
Prince Khalid expressed significant interest in the venture, especially considering the sport's rapid growth. He highlighted that the opportunity aligns with past investments by Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF) in McLaren and Aston Martin, and the country's partnership as a title sponsor through energy giant Aramco.
Across the Middle East, other countries have already formed strong ties with Formula One, and Saudi Arabia seems poised to follow suit. With a burgeoning fan base and market valuation, owning a team could be a fiscally rewarding endeavor for the kingdom. While challenges remain in managing such an acquisition, Saudi investments signal readiness to strengthen their influence in motorsport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
