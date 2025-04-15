Tamil Nadu's Autonomy Clash: BJP Criticizes CM Stalin's Resolution

The President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, Nainar Nagenthiran, has vehemently denounced Chief Minister MK Stalin's recent resolution to establish a high-level committee tasked with recommending measures for enhanced state autonomy. Nagenthiran criticized the move as a 'separatist act,' arguing that it reflects an underlying attempt by the DMK to consolidate power within the state.

During a statement, Nagenthiran commented, 'We view the resolution brought by the Chief Minister under Rule 110 regarding state autonomy as a separatist act... The DMK are essentially saying that it wants all the power for itself.' This critique also drew on comparisons with central policies, particularly the shift towards merit-based medical admissions through the NEET, illustrating the BJP's stance on centralized education reforms versus state-specific autonomy.

Nagenthiran further highlighted historical shifts, recalling Indira Gandhi's move of education from the State List to the Concurrent List and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's varying positions on gubernatorial powers. He claimed that the DMK has historically failed to resolve key issues such as the Cauvery water dispute. Simultaneously, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan noted that the DMK's state autonomy demands spike during political crises.

Amidst these attacks, MK Stalin reinforced his call for state autonomy in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, proposing a committee led by retired Justice Kurian Joseph. This initiative follows ongoing disputes with Governor RN Ravi over legislative approvals, underscoring the tension between state and central governance dynamics. The committee aims to provide a comprehensive report on state rights by 2026, with suggestions for better coordination between the state and the union.

(With inputs from agencies.)