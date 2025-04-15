ILO Reaffirms Support for Lebanon’s Recovery in Meeting with President Aoun

In a significant step toward strengthening international cooperation for Lebanon’s post-conflict recovery, the President of the Lebanese Republic, Joseph Aoun, received Ruba Jaradat, the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Regional Director for Arab States, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda. The meeting highlighted the ILO’s robust and ongoing commitment to supporting Lebanon as it navigates through a prolonged social, economic, and institutional crisis.

Jaradat, who was accompanied by a high-level delegation from the ILO’s Regional Office for Arab States, congratulated President Aoun on his recent election and on the formation of Lebanon’s new government led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. The ILO official emphasized the organization’s readiness to work closely with Lebanon’s new leadership, employer and worker representatives, and the broader United Nations system to address the country’s most urgent challenges.

A Critical Partnership for a Nation in Crisis

During the meeting, Jaradat reaffirmed the ILO’s commitment to standing by Lebanon during this critical phase. "At this pivotal moment in Lebanon’s history, this meeting served to reaffirm the ILO’s unwavering support to the Government in responding to labour market disruptions, rebuilding infrastructure, and advancing policies that promote decent work and sustainable development," she said.

Lebanon continues to struggle with deep-rooted economic challenges stemming from years of political instability, compounded by the aftermath of conflict, widespread infrastructure damage, and an alarming increase in unemployment and poverty. The ILO’s support is part of a broader international effort to promote stability, recovery, and long-term development in the country.

ILO Emergency Response Plan and Ongoing Initiatives

Jaradat briefed the President on the ILO’s Emergency Response Plan for Lebanon, designed to cushion the impact of conflict on livelihoods and the labour market. The plan aims to safeguard decent work conditions, expand economic opportunities, and provide social protection to the most vulnerable populations, including persons with disabilities, informal workers, and marginalized rural communities.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs and UNICEF, the ILO has already delivered emergency cash transfers to tens of thousands of persons with disabilities, leveraging domestic budget mechanisms—a first for Lebanon in terms of state-led social protection.

The meeting also focused on the implementation of Lebanon’s National Social Protection Strategy (NSPS), approved in November 2024. The ILO continues to support this through technical assistance and by organizing national policy dialogues to ensure the reforms remain on track and responsive to emerging needs.

Employment, Skills, and Enterprise Support

In the employment sector, the ILO has launched a series of infrastructure rehabilitation and solar energy projects that have provided immediate job opportunities while fostering local skills development. These interventions not only address urgent employment needs but also contribute to Lebanon’s green recovery and sustainability goals.

Additionally, the ILO is delivering targeted support to farmers and agricultural workers, sectors hit particularly hard by the ongoing economic downturn. The organization is currently conducting rapid assessments to evaluate the impact of the crisis on micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which form the backbone of the Lebanese economy.

Advancing Labour Market Data and Digital Inclusion

In a bid to improve labour market planning and evidence-based policymaking, the ILO is actively collaborating with the Central Administration of Statistics on the Labour Force Survey. Furthermore, the ILO is assisting the Ministry of Labour in designing and piloting a digital job-matching platform, especially focused on the care economy, a growing sector in need of trained professionals.

This digital innovation aims to bridge employment gaps and facilitate the connection between job seekers and employers, particularly in essential and under-supported services like elder care, childcare, and health support.

Regional Outlook and Continued Support

Jaradat concluded the meeting by updating President Aoun on the ILO’s broader efforts across the Arab States, where the organization continues to work with national governments to advance labour rights, strengthen social protection systems, promote gender equality, and support inclusive job creation. Through technical assistance, policy advice, and partnerships with employers’ and workers’ organizations, the ILO remains a vital player in regional development and recovery efforts.

The meeting between President Aoun and the ILO delegation marks a renewed commitment to collaboration and solidarity at a time when Lebanon seeks to build a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for all its citizens.

As Lebanon rebuilds, the ILO’s support will continue to be guided by its global mandate to promote decent work, social justice, and economic dignity.