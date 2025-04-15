Robert Vadra Faces ED Again: Claims 'Political Vendetta'

In the nation's capital on Tuesday, businessman Robert Vadra faced several hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the Gurugram land case. After taking a lunch break, Vadra declared his resolve against intimidation by any government or agency, emphasizing his intention to answer all inquiries.

Submitting over 20,000 documents to the agency, Vadra described the summons as 'politically motivated.' He explained that the case in question is two decades old and accused the ruling government of misusing the agency to divert attention. 'I have nothing to hide,' Vadra asserted.

Vadra expressed his frustrations earlier, telling reporters during his walk to the ED office that there's 'nothing' in the case and expressed hope for its conclusion. He called the summons a 'political vendetta' by the BJP, accusing them of silencing him and others when voicing support for the country.

Despite being summoned 15 times over 20 years, Vadra embraced the prospect of joining politics with his family's blessing, acknowledging his longstanding connection to politics largely stems from his ties with the Gandhi family.

(With inputs from agencies.)