IATA Launches FACE Ambassadors Program to Inspire Future Air Cargo Leaders

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has officially launched the FACE Ambassadors Program, a dynamic new initiative under its long-standing Future Air Cargo Executives (FACE) Program, aimed at bridging the generational talent gap and transforming how the global air cargo industry connects with young professionals.

As the air cargo sector continues to modernize and evolve, it faces a growing challenge: attracting and retaining skilled young talent in an increasingly competitive job market. IATA’s recent whitepaper, "Making Air Cargo Appealing to Young Talent," revealed that many cargo leaders struggle to engage a younger generation whose career expectations now include values such as sustainability, meaningful work, personal development, and innovation. The FACE Ambassadors Program has been developed as a direct response to this challenge, providing a global platform for engagement, mentorship, and outreach.

A Global Network of Youth Champions in Air Cargo

The FACE Ambassadors Program empowers selected cargo professionals from around the world to become active champions of the industry. These Ambassadors—each bringing unique regional insights and professional experiences—will take the lead in community outreach and educational efforts. They’ll represent the voice and energy of the sector at local, regional, and global levels, targeting younger generations who may not yet be aware of the opportunities that lie in the world of air logistics.

Key Roles and Responsibilities of FACE Ambassadors

The Ambassadors will engage in a wide range of strategic activities, including:

Driving Regional and Local Outreach : Ambassadors will organize and lead events, workshops, and school partnerships to introduce students and early-career professionals to the vibrant and fast-paced world of air cargo.

Serving as Industry Advocates : Through storytelling and personal narratives, Ambassadors will share their own career journeys, shedding light on the diverse paths and opportunities within the air cargo sector.

Supporting FACE Events and Content Creation : From participating in webinars and summits to contributing digital content and thought leadership, Ambassadors will help shape the learning experiences offered under the FACE Program umbrella.

Engaging Networks for Talent Development: Internally and externally, Ambassadors will activate their professional networks to promote and amplify FACE initiatives, encouraging a culture of mentorship and professional growth across the sector.

Creating Sustainable Career Pathways

“Young professionals want meaningful careers with opportunities to grow, learn, and contribute to a more sustainable future. Air cargo delivers on all fronts—but we must do more to tell that story and create clear pathways into the industry,” said Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s Global Head of Cargo.

He added, “The FACE Ambassadors Program connects today’s leaders with those who have the potential to lead the industry in the future. To build a stronger and more resilient workforce for air cargo, FACE Ambassadors will offer guidance and real-world insight into the great opportunities that exist in our industry.”

Measuring Impact with Purpose

The program’s success will be tracked through an annual calendar of outreach and engagement activities, with tangible outcomes including mentorship hours, participant engagement numbers, educational partnerships, and feedback from both Ambassadors and mentees. This data-driven approach ensures that the program continuously evolves to meet the needs of both the industry and the next generation of professionals.

A Growing Community of Cargo Advocates

Several cargo professionals have already signed on as the inaugural cohort of FACE Ambassadors, laying the groundwork for a global network of future-focused, community-minded industry advocates. These individuals are not only shaping the future of air cargo—they are living examples of the dynamic and purpose-driven careers that the sector has to offer.

Get Involved

Are you passionate about the future of air cargo and eager to inspire the next generation? Whether you're a young professional looking to share your story or an organization interested in supporting the initiative, IATA invites you to get involved. Learn more or express your interest by contacting FACE@iata.org.

The launch of the FACE Ambassadors Program marks a major milestone in IATA’s ongoing commitment to talent development. As the air cargo industry continues to play a vital role in global trade, humanitarian aid, and sustainability efforts, programs like FACE ensure that the leaders of tomorrow are informed, inspired, and empowered to take the helm.