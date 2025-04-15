Systematic Use of Rape as a Weapon in Sudan's Conflict

The United Nations has raised a chilling alert regarding the ongoing conflict in Sudan. As the strife enters its second year, a shocking surge in sexual violence has been observed. According to a UN agency, rape is being systematically used as a weapon of war in Sudan.

In a press briefing held in Geneva, Anna Mutavati, the regional director of UN Women, reported a 288% increase in the demand for emergency support for survivors of rape and sexual violence. This disturbing trend underscores the severe humanitarian crisis affecting the region.

Local and international communities are urged to intensify efforts to address this blatant weaponization of sexual violence, as survivors continue to seek critical life-saving assistance. The situation calls for immediate global attention and action to curb this menace.

