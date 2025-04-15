Himachal Chief Minister Disburses Funds and Honors Achievers on Himachal Day

In a significant move to empower women's welfare, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu disbursed Rs 4,500 each to 1,926 women under the 'Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana'. The funds covered the months of April to June during the 78th Himachal Day celebrations at Killar in Pangi Valley.

Chief Minister Sukhu assured that remaining eligible women would receive benefits upon completing necessary procedures. The scheme extends to women aged 21 by early 2026 and domestic helpers, ensuring Rs. 1,500 monthly aid. These initiatives were accompanied by recognition of stellar contributions from government employees.

Honors were given to outstanding individuals and institutions, including teachers, medical professionals, and police units. Notably, Bilaspur Sadar and other police stations were lauded for their excellence. The event also saw vibrant cultural performances, showcasing Himachal's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)