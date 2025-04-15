Left Menu

Adani Green Energy Surges Ahead with 30% Capacity Growth

Adani Green Energy Ltd reported a 30% increase in operational capacity to 14,243 MW in FY25. Solar capacity rose significantly to 10,103 MW, and wind capacity to 2,000 MW. Energy sales saw a substantial rise, with solar and wind projects contributing significantly to the growth in FY25.

New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:52 IST
  • India

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has announced a significant milestone, reporting a 30% year-on-year increase in its operational capacity, reaching 14,243 megawatts in fiscal year 2025.

With an additional 1,000 megawatts nearing completion, the company is set to exceed 15,000 megawatts soon, according to a recent exchange filing.

The substantial growth was driven by a surge in solar capacity to 10,103 MW from 7,393 MW, and wind capacity to 2,000 MW from 1,401 MW. Energy sales also rose sharply to 27,969 million units, showcasing the company's expanding market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

