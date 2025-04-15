President Murmu Inspires New IAS Officers to Lead with Integrity
President Droupadi Murmu met with 2023 batch IAS officers, urging them to apply their determination for transformative change in society. Highlighting the vast influence of their roles, she emphasized dedication, integrity, and addressing underprivileged needs. Murmu encouraged officers to maintain ethical values amid rising public expectations in the digital era.
President Droupadi Murmu welcomed a group of IAS officers from the 2023 batch at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, as they embarked on their roles as Assistant Secretaries in various Union Ministries and Departments.
Addressing the officers, Murmu highlighted that their journey to becoming IAS officers required extraordinary determination and hard work, leading to significant personal transformation. She urged them to extend this commitment to foster transformative changes in society, particularly focusing on uplifting the underprivileged.
Murmu stressed the importance of adhering to ethical values and honesty amid evolving public expectations in the digital age. Emphasizing that a public servant's true worth is measured by their integrity and community contributions, Murmu called for accountability, urging officers to actively engage with citizens and resolve public interest issues to achieve national goals.
