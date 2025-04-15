Citigroup's Profit Surges Amid Market Volatility Fury

Citigroup has reported a surge in profits for the first quarter, fueled by high client activity amid volatile market conditions. This aligns with similar earnings boosts seen by Wall Street giants such as JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, all benefiting from robust equities trading.

Investor activity spiked as portfolios were adjusted in response to uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump's tariffs and innovative disruptions like the low-cost AI model from Chinese startup DeepSeek. Citigroup's markets revenue soared 12% to hit $6 billion, surpassing forecasts, while equity revenue climbed 23% due to increased client engagement.

However, Citigroup is navigating challenges, including regulatory compliance. The bank is undergoing a reorganization led by CEO Jane Fraser to enhance returns and address these issues. Part of its strategy involves reducing reliance on IT contractors and expanding its IT workforce.

