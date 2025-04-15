Left Menu

Tragic End to Young Love: Couple's Heartbreaking Choice

A young couple, Munendra and Nisha from Shahjahanpur, allegedly ended their lives near Mathura Junction railway station. They consumed poison due to despair over opposition to their marriage. Despite efforts to save them, they died at the hospital. The police are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young couple from Shahjahanpur district allegedly committed suicide near Mathura Junction railway station by consuming poison on Monday, according to police reports.

Identified as Munendra (19) and Nisha (18), they were spotted at the station's Entry Gate No. 2 shortly before the tragic incident occurred. Eyewitnesses noted they began frothing at the mouth and lost consciousness after consuming a mysterious substance with water.

Immediate medical attention was sought, but the couple succumbed during treatment. Police suspect that their love affair faced familial opposition, prompting this desperate act. Authorities are probing the exact reasons behind the opposition to their union. A post-mortem and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

