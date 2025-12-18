Left Menu

Daring Daylight Abduction in Georai: A Tale of Unrequited Love

A teenage girl was abducted in Georai town, Maharashtra, by two youths, causing public outrage. The incident was caught on CCTV. It is suspected to have stemmed from a one-sided affection. Police have launched a manhunt with several teams to apprehend the culprits, promising swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:15 IST
Daring Daylight Abduction in Georai: A Tale of Unrequited Love
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen act, a teenage girl was abducted in broad daylight by two youths in Georai town, Beed district of Maharashtra, shocking the community and police alike. The abduction occurred near the panchayat samiti office road at noon and was captured on CCTV.

Eyewitnesses reported that the girl was intercepted on her way home from college. The assailants allegedly manhandled her before forcing her into a waiting car as horrified bystanders watched in disbelief. Attempts to intervene were thwarted as the abductors tried to mow down anyone in their path.

Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat revealed that the kidnapping might be the result of a spurned romantic interest. Multiple police teams have been deployed, employing roadblocks on major routes to capture the suspects and ensure justice is served promptly.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025