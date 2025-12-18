Daring Daylight Abduction in Georai: A Tale of Unrequited Love

In a brazen act, a teenage girl was abducted in broad daylight by two youths in Georai town, Beed district of Maharashtra, shocking the community and police alike. The abduction occurred near the panchayat samiti office road at noon and was captured on CCTV.

Eyewitnesses reported that the girl was intercepted on her way home from college. The assailants allegedly manhandled her before forcing her into a waiting car as horrified bystanders watched in disbelief. Attempts to intervene were thwarted as the abductors tried to mow down anyone in their path.

Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat revealed that the kidnapping might be the result of a spurned romantic interest. Multiple police teams have been deployed, employing roadblocks on major routes to capture the suspects and ensure justice is served promptly.