Citigroup's Strong Q1 Profit Amidst Market Volatility and Tariff Challenges

Citigroup exceeded Wall Street expectations for its first-quarter profit, with traders capitalizing on volatile markets to fuel client activity. The bank's performance aligned with other Wall Street giants like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, which also benefited from strong equities trading.

Despite the positive earnings, Citigroup executives cautioned about the looming threats posed by U.S. tariffs on the global economic outlook. CEO Jane Fraser emphasized the bank's efforts to guide clients through uncertainty, affirming confidence in the U.S. economy and the dollar's role as the leading reserve currency.

Investment banking revenues grew by 12%, boosted by mergers and acquisitions, though concerns over tariffs and trade policies continue to pressure growth forecasts. With net income rising to $4.1 billion, Citigroup is navigating regulatory challenges while planning strategic moves such as an IPO for its Mexican unit, Banamex.

