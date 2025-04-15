Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal Amid Violence Allegations
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal accuses West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee government of state-sponsored violence, advocating for President's Rule. Additional accusations from BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi highlight unrest related to the Waqf Amendment Act. Security forces deploy to manage displaced citizens seeking peace and safety in affected areas.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of allowing violence under its watch and has called for the imposition of President's Rule to restore law and order. Pal claims that the growing violence indicates state sponsorship, with authorities failing to act effectively.
Pal criticizes Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stance on the Waqf Act, suggesting it incites unrest and alleges her comments have fueled further violence. His assertions come amid ongoing tensions, with claims of organized state-sponsored violence causing alarm among local communities.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has accused the Trinamool Congress government of being hostage to criminal conspiracies, highlighting unrest in Murshidabad related to the Waqf Amendment Act. Security forces have set up relief camps for displaced residents, aiming to bring peace and stability to affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision: Family's Fatal Encounter with Dumper Truck in Murshidabad
Political Turmoil: Manipur Under President's Rule Amidst Ethnic Strife
Lok Sabha Approves President's Rule in Manipur Amidst Ethnic Tensions
Manipur's Tranquility Efforts Amid President's Rule
Rajya Sabha Confirms President's Rule in Strife-Torn Manipur