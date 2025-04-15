Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal Amid Violence Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of allowing violence under its watch and has called for the imposition of President's Rule to restore law and order. Pal claims that the growing violence indicates state sponsorship, with authorities failing to act effectively.

Pal criticizes Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stance on the Waqf Act, suggesting it incites unrest and alleges her comments have fueled further violence. His assertions come amid ongoing tensions, with claims of organized state-sponsored violence causing alarm among local communities.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has accused the Trinamool Congress government of being hostage to criminal conspiracies, highlighting unrest in Murshidabad related to the Waqf Amendment Act. Security forces have set up relief camps for displaced residents, aiming to bring peace and stability to affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)