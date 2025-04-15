Delhi Advances with Innovative Waste-to-Energy Plant Initiative
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has partnered with Delhi Transco Ltd and POWERGRID to construct a waste-to-energy plant at Narela Bawana. Designed to handle 3,000 tonnes of waste daily, it aims to reduce waste and generate clean energy. Transmission lines will be relocated to facilitate the construction.
In a strategic move towards sustainable waste management, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has entered into a partnership with Delhi Transco Ltd and POWERGRID Corporation to establish a waste-to-energy plant at Narela Bawana. This initiative, expected to process 3,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, is poised to significantly alleviate the capital's waste management challenges while generating clean energy.
The development required the relocation of existing 400 KV transmission lines that operated through the project site. In an innovative solution, it was decided to consolidate these power lines onto new multi-circuit towers, thus making way for the construction without affecting the city's power transmission network.
The agreement was overseen by high-ranking officials including MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar and representatives from DTL and POWERGRID. As part of the agreement, POWERGRID will manage the relocation, with MCD covering the associated costs, setting a precedent in Delhi's journey towards a greener future.
