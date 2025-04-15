Gujarat's Strategic Plan: Ensuring Adequate Drinking Water Supply for Summer

In a proactive move to tackle potential water shortages during the summer, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar. The meeting focused on assessing the state's readiness to provide an adequate and accessible supply of drinking water to its citizens.

Key officials, including Water Resources and Water Supply Minister Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya and Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, attended the session. A comprehensive presentation was made before the Chief Minister, detailing the current reservoir status and efforts by the Water Supply Department to ensure smooth water availability.

The state has strategically reserved water from 62 reservoirs for drinking purposes. Exclusive allocations from the Sardar Sarovar Dam and other reservoirs amount to a storage capacity of 14,269.73 million cubic meters, aimed to deliver water efficiently to drought-prone regions.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that 15,720 out of 18,152 villages receive water through group schemes, with a majority served by Narmada-based projects. The government has also established a 24x7 monitoring system and a toll-free number to address supply issues promptly.

Emphasizing preventive measures, Patel directed that Saurashtra's Vallabhipur Branch Canal and Kutch's Tappar Dam receive consistent water flow from Narmada sources. Discussions also covered long-term strategies to ensure the sustainability of these efforts under the guidance of Narmada Nigam CMD Mukesh Puri.

