White House Weighs Relief for Struggling Farmers Amid Trade War

The White House announced consideration of relief options for farmers affected by low prices and high inventories due to the ongoing trade war between China and the United States, with Agriculture Secretary in talks with the President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House announced on Tuesday that they are considering relief measures for farmers affected by plummeting prices and rising inventories as tensions persist in the trade war with China.

In a briefing, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated that discussions are underway, with the Secretary of Agriculture already consulting with the President on potential strategies.

This move reflects growing concerns over the agricultural sector's sustainability under current economic pressures tied to international trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

