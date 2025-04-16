Youth-Driven Initiatives Resurge to Save Sparrows Across India
Amrit Suryavanshi, an 18-year-old, champions the 'Save Birds Mission' in Lehnu, planting over 150 nests. Simultaneously, the Dawoodi Bohra community's 'Save Our Sparrows' campaign distributed 50,000 bird feeders nationwide. These efforts aim to protect declining sparrow populations and promote ecological balance within urban areas.
In the picturesque village of Lehnu, an 18-year-old is taking commendable steps to protect avian life. Amrit Suryavanshi has initiated the 'Save Birds Mission,' setting up over 150 bird nests on his farm in Tikri, in a bid to provide safe habitats for sparrows.
Coinciding with World Sparrow Day on March 20, the Dawoodi Bohra community relaunched its proactive 'Save Our Sparrows (SOS)' campaign. This initiative targets the alarming decline in sparrow populations and consists of distributing around 50,000 bird feeders across India, focusing on essential urban sites such as schools, parks, and homes.
In Mumbai, more than 6,500 feeders have been disseminated by community members who also leveraged innovative technology. They developed software to geotag and uniquely identify feeders, creating a heat map for volunteer tracking and impact assessment. This project, backed by the Burhani Foundation and Project RISE, continues to inspire and educate citizens, aiming for lasting environmental influence.
