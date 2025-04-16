Uncertainty Looms Over Proposed U.S. Tariffs

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong conveyed apprehension regarding the U.S.'s decision to delay most of its intended reciprocal tariffs, emphasizing the ongoing uncertainty impacting global businesses.

Wong noted that current tariff rates remain much higher than in the past, affecting business planning significantly.

"The uncertainty of potentially abrupt changes to tariffs makes it challenging for companies to strategize long-term investments," Wong stated during a lecture.

