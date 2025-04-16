Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms Over Proposed U.S. Tariffs

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed concern over the uncertainty caused by the U.S. delaying most proposed tariffs. Despite the postponement, current tariffs remain significantly higher, making it difficult for companies to plan long-term investments. Businesses face unpredictability with tariff rates potentially changing hastily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:02 IST
Uncertainty Looms Over Proposed U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong conveyed apprehension regarding the U.S.'s decision to delay most of its intended reciprocal tariffs, emphasizing the ongoing uncertainty impacting global businesses.

Wong noted that current tariff rates remain much higher than in the past, affecting business planning significantly.

"The uncertainty of potentially abrupt changes to tariffs makes it challenging for companies to strategize long-term investments," Wong stated during a lecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025