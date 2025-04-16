Uncertainty Looms Over Proposed U.S. Tariffs
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed concern over the uncertainty caused by the U.S. delaying most proposed tariffs. Despite the postponement, current tariffs remain significantly higher, making it difficult for companies to plan long-term investments. Businesses face unpredictability with tariff rates potentially changing hastily.
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong conveyed apprehension regarding the U.S.'s decision to delay most of its intended reciprocal tariffs, emphasizing the ongoing uncertainty impacting global businesses.
Wong noted that current tariff rates remain much higher than in the past, affecting business planning significantly.
"The uncertainty of potentially abrupt changes to tariffs makes it challenging for companies to strategize long-term investments," Wong stated during a lecture.
