Innovative Agri-Tech Breakthrough: CleanRise to Boost Yields and Cut Emissions

Grow Indigo has teamed up with String Bio to introduce 'CleanRise,' a biological solution aimed at increasing paddy yields while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This partnership will enable farmers to boost rice production and earn additional income through carbon credits by cutting methane emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:36 IST
In a groundbreaking move, agri-tech firm Grow Indigo has joined forces with biotechnology company String Bio to launch 'CleanRise,' a pioneering solution offering climate-friendly benefits to farmers. This partnership aims to significantly impact both paddy yields and greenhouse gas emissions, the companies announced on Wednesday.

'CleanRise' is a patented microbial input developed to tackle the dual challenges of boosting rice yields and curbing greenhouse gases. By employing this innovative product, farmers stand to not only increase their annual rice output but also earn additional income through carbon credits, deriving from reduced methane emissions in rice fields.

Grow Indigo and String Bio bring complimentary strengths to the table—Grow Indigo with its farmer outreach expertise and carbon programs, and String Bio with its leadership in methane emission solutions. Executive Director Usha Barwale Zehr emphasized the potential for 'CleanRise' to scale rapidly over a million acres, offering farmers enhanced resilience in rice cultivation.

