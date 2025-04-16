DRI Nabs Smugglers in Mumbai: Cocaine and Gold Seized in Major Bust

In a significant interception, a woman from Guinea was detained at the Mumbai Airport for smuggling cocaine valued at Rs 21.78 crore. The arrest was carried out by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) based on actionable intelligence.

Upon inspection, officials discovered three packets of cocaine weighing 2,178 grams hidden in her checked-in luggage. The woman is charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigations are ongoing.

In related operations, Customs officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport seized 785 grams of suspected cocaine worth Rs 7.85 crore. A foreign passenger was detained after medical examinations revealed that he had swallowed pellets containing the drug. Additionally, the DRI seized 6.7 kilograms of smuggled gold, valued at Rs 6.3 crore, from a passenger arriving from Bangkok. The gold was ingeniously concealed in shoes. Both incidents resulted in arrests under the NDPS and Customs Acts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)