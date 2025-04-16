SADC and FAO Launch STOSAR II to Boost Regional Agriculture and Food Systems

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Southern African Development Community (SADC), officially launched the second phase of the European Union (EU)-funded project, “Support Towards the Operationalization of the SADC Regional Agricultural Policy” (STOSAR II). The launch event, held in Gaborone, marked a strategic milestone in the region’s push toward sustainable food systems, climate resilience, and stronger regional agricultural integration.

Building on a Solid Foundation

STOSAR II is a continuation and expansion of the original STOSAR programme, which ran from December 2018 to February 2024. The first phase laid the groundwork by supporting the implementation of the SADC Regional Agricultural Policy (RAP), enhancing institutional frameworks, and piloting key initiatives aimed at improving food security and agricultural value chains.

With STOSAR II, the partners aim to accelerate these efforts, scale up successful practices, and embed resilience and innovation more deeply into the region’s agriculture and food systems.

A Shared Vision for Agricultural Transformation

“STOSAR II represents a renewed and shared commitment to strengthening food and nutrition security in Southern Africa,” said Patrice Talla, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa. “Through the promotion of inclusive value chains and the transformation of food systems, we aim to leave no one behind.”

Talla emphasized the programme’s role in enhancing agricultural productivity, supporting the management of threats such as pests, diseases, and climate change, and empowering institutions and value chain actors to foster innovation and long-term sustainability.

European Union’s Continued Support

The second phase of the STOSAR project is being financed under the EU’s ‘Development Smart Innovation through Research in Agriculture’ (DeSIRA) initiative, with a contribution of EUR 10 million. This investment reflects the EU’s strategic vision to support climate-relevant and inclusive agricultural transformation.

Speaking at the launch, Clement Boutillier, Head of Development Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Botswana and SADC, stated, “This programme is about resilience, productivity, and sustainability. By reinforcing regional value chains and enhancing local agricultural capacities, we are helping SADC countries build systems that are less dependent on external food imports.”

He further noted that this support comes at a time when the global food crisis has highlighted the urgency of regional self-reliance and the importance of integrated food systems.

A Regional Call to Action

The event brought together over 120 stakeholders from all 16 SADC Member States, including government officials, agricultural experts, development partners, and private sector representatives. Edwin Gorataone Dikoloti, Acting Minister of Lands and Agriculture for Botswana, called on all SADC countries to unite in transforming the region’s agriculture.

“We must all join hands to build resilient agri-food systems,” Dikoloti urged. “Our collective efforts today will define the agricultural and nutritional future of Southern Africa.”

Aligning with Continental Priorities

Domingos Gove, Director of the SADC Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources (FANR) Directorate, highlighted the strategic timing of STOSAR II, aligning with the new Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) process guided by the 2025 Kampala Declaration.

“This new phase expands the focus beyond agriculture alone to include the broader agri-food systems approach,” Gove said. “It is about transforming how we produce, distribute, and consume food – in a way that is inclusive, sustainable, and climate-conscious.”

Strategic Focus Areas of STOSAR II

STOSAR II will center on four key components, designed to address both immediate and structural challenges in agriculture:

Enhanced Agricultural Information Systems: Development of robust data and knowledge systems to guide evidence-based policymaking, improve forecasting, and strengthen regional trade mechanisms. Strengthened Pest and Disease Management: Development and harmonization of regional strategies for managing transboundary pests and diseases in plants and animals, with a strong emphasis on compliance with international Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standards. Improved Food and Nutrition Security Monitoring: Building national capacities to track and respond to food security risks, enhance nutrition-related interventions, and integrate early warning systems. Increased Institutional and Value Chain Capacity: Supporting public and private sector institutions to foster agro-ecological practices, innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive market access across agricultural value chains.

A Collaborative Start to Implementation

The launch was followed by a four-day inception workshop, where country representatives collaborated to finalize implementation frameworks and develop country-level work plans. These roadmaps are expected to guide the rollout of STOSAR II across all member states, ensuring a unified and locally relevant approach to regional agricultural development.

The workshop also provided space for knowledge exchange, alignment on monitoring tools, and dialogue on integrating gender, youth, and climate adaptation into agricultural planning.

Looking Ahead

With STOSAR II now officially underway, SADC, FAO, and the EU reaffirm their commitment to a region where food systems are not only productive and resilient but also equitable and sustainable. By leveraging partnerships, evidence, and innovation, the programme aims to drive a new era of agricultural transformation across Southern Africa.

“STOSAR II is not just a project—it is a vision for a food-secure, climate-smart, and economically vibrant Southern Africa,” concluded FAO’s Patrice Talla.