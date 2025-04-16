Left Menu

Uttarakhand Celebrates Silkyara Tunnel Breakthrough and Rescue Success

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commemorated the Silkyara Tunnel's breakthrough, naming it after Baba Boukhnag, following a successful rescue of 41 trapped workers in 2023 under Prime Minister Modi's guidance. The tunnel, crucial for Char Dham Yatra, enhances connectivity, trade, and tourism, signifying faith and engineering prowess.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the breakthrough ceremony of the Silkyara Tunnel on Wednesday, christening the project in the name of Baba Boukhnag. This comes after a harrowing incident in 2023, where 41 workers were trapped during the tunnel's construction phase for 17 days.

Thanks to a concerted rescue effort, orchestrated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and Chief Minister Dhami's leadership, all workers were safely extracted. The tunnel, a pivotal part of the Char Dham Yatra infrastructure, stretches over 4.531 kilometers and is valued at approximately Rs 853 crore, promising to significantly reduce travel time between Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham by 26 kilometers.

This ambitious project is poised to bolster local trade, tourism, and employment, thereby invigorating the regional economy. On this momentous day, the Chief Minister applauded the dedication and expertise of engineers and workers. He emphasized that the Silkyara tunnel rescue stood as a testament to the tenacity of human spirit and technical acumen, with a complex mission that captured global attention. He expressed profound gratitude for the involved rescue teams and highlighted the support from both the state and central governments in navigating the challenges posed by the intricate operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

