Delhi Fast-Tracks Ayushman Bharat Implementation Amidst Health Push
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces rapid execution of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring quick distribution of 'Ayushman' cards and establishment of 1139 Arogya Mandirs citywide. The initiative, aimed at providing substantial health insurance cover, will cater especially to citizens over 70 by April 2025.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a significant meeting to expedite the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the capital. The focus was on ensuring the swift production and distribution of 'Ayushman' cards to reach the populace promptly.
Gupta highlighted that all MLAs have been tasked with identifying locations for the planned 1139 Arogya Mandirs, intended to enhance healthcare access across Delhi. The initiative is set to commence immediately to rectify delays caused by previous administrations.
The Delhi government targets the launch of Ayushman Cards for citizens over 70 by April 2025 as part of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. This initiative pledges up to Rs 5 lakh in health insurance per family annually for essential hospital care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
