Supreme Court Upholds Diversity: Urdu Signboard Controversy Resolved

In a significant decision, the Supreme Court of India has ruled that displaying languages other than a state's official language is not restricted under Indian law. This ruling emerged as the court dismissed a plea to remove an Urdu signboard placed alongside a Marathi one on a municipal council building in Akola, Maharashtra.

The plea challenged a previous Bombay High Court decision, asserting that the Urdu sign violated the Maharashtra Local Authorities (Official Languages) Act, 2022. However, the Supreme Court bench, led by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran, refuted the claim, emphasizing that diversity should be celebrated as a strength, not a weakness.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, echoed the sentiment of promoting the Marathi language within legal limits, warning against unlawful actions. Fadnavis stressed the importance of respecting the law in linguistic promotion efforts, underscoring the need for legal conduct in such endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)