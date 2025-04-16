EU Anti-Deforestation Law: A Balancing Act Between Compliance and Conservation
The EU's updated anti-deforestation law, effective December, reduces paperwork for companies importing commodities linked to forest destruction. Despite industry complaints, compliance is now annual. Countries are categorized by risk level, affecting import requirements. While aimed at reducing burdens, changes spark concerns over enforcement effectiveness.
Starting December, the European Union will ease compliance paperwork for companies under its anti-deforestation law, which bans imports of commodities like soy, beef, cocoa, and palm oil linked to deforestation.
Initially delayed due to industrial and international pressure, the new rule mandates annual due diligence statements, not per shipment. The EU plans to categorize countries by risk levels, affecting the compliance burden with the aim of simplifying processes while maintaining regulatory goals.
Despite the streamlined reporting requirements, critics, such as Antonie Fountain from VOICE Network, argue this could compromise monitoring efficacy, raising questions about the law's enforcement strength.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- anti-deforestation
- law
- compliance
- commodities
- soy
- beef
- cocoa
- palm oil
- Brussels