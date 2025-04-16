EU Anti-Deforestation Law: A Balancing Act Between Compliance and Conservation

Starting December, the European Union will ease compliance paperwork for companies under its anti-deforestation law, which bans imports of commodities like soy, beef, cocoa, and palm oil linked to deforestation.

Initially delayed due to industrial and international pressure, the new rule mandates annual due diligence statements, not per shipment. The EU plans to categorize countries by risk levels, affecting the compliance burden with the aim of simplifying processes while maintaining regulatory goals.

Despite the streamlined reporting requirements, critics, such as Antonie Fountain from VOICE Network, argue this could compromise monitoring efficacy, raising questions about the law's enforcement strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)