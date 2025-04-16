Left Menu

Ayush Ministry Boosts Employee Skills with Interactive Rashtriya Karmayogi Programme

The Ministry of Ayush advanced its Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme to improve service skills among employees. Conducted at Ayush Bhavan, the session focused on practical learning. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha emphasized responsive workforce development, while interactive activities promoted self-awareness and leadership in public service roles.

Ministry of Ayush Organises Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme (Photo/ Ministry of Ayush). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Ayush took decisive steps to enhance the skills of its employees by conducting a session of the Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme at Ayush Bhavan on Wednesday. The focus of the session was to bolster service orientation and professional development, according to an official statement by the Ministry.

On March 18th, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry, initiated the first phase of the programme. He underscored the necessity of creating a workforce that is both responsive and efficient. The recent session, led by Programme Director Dr. Subodh Kumar and facilitated by Shipra Singh, utilized an interactive format over traditional lectures to encourage practical learning.

The programme incorporated discussions, team exercises, and problem-solving activities to prompt employees to consider their roles and the significance of their contributions. It comprised four focused sessions on themes like self-awareness, motivation, and leadership, supported with practical case studies from Ayurveda and Yoga practices. Ministry officials actively engaged in these activities to enhance individual responsibility and public service impact.

