Reviving the Legacy: A Grand Campaign to Speak Sanskrit in Delhi

In a strong endorsement of Sanskrit's rich heritage, BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari highlighted the language's profound impact on his life at the launch of the Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir Abhiyan. Organized by Sanskrit Bharati and the Delhi branch of the Sanskrit Academy, the initiative will host 1,008 speaking camps across Delhi from April 23 to May 3, 2025.

Encouraging Delhi residents to embrace their linguistic roots, Tiwari urged active participation in the campaign. He remarked, "Sanskrit has greatly impacted my life. This is an opportunity to connect with our ancient heritage, and I invite everyone in Delhi to learn the language during the campaign."

The Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir Abhiyan aims to reestablish Sanskrit as a living, spoken language in everyday life. Within ten days, the campaign will organize spoken Sanskrit camps at notable venues such as universities, colleges, and religious institutions across Delhi. Offering two hours of training daily, it welcomes individuals from all walks of life.

Beyond fostering linguistic skills, the initiative aspires to instill traditional Indian values and ethics deeply rooted in Sanskrit's cultural legacy. Tiwari hailed the endeavor as a "cultural renaissance," commending its scale and vision.

Leaders such as BJP MLA Kapil Mishra and Sanskrit Bharati's Jaiprakash Gautam also spoke favorably of the campaign. Mishra termed it a "unique opportunity to connect with one's roots," while Gautam emphasized the simplicity and universality of Sanskrit.

The campaign will culminate with a "Sanskrit Mahotsav" at Delhi University auditorium on May 4, 2025, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries, celebrating India's cultural continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)