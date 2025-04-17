Left Menu

Reviving the Legacy: A Grand Campaign to Speak Sanskrit in Delhi

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari praised Sanskrit's influence on his life at the launch of the Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir Abhiyan. The initiative seeks to revive Sanskrit through 1,008 free camps across Delhi from April 23 to May 3, 2025. It aims at cultural revival, involving participants of all ages and backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:22 IST
Reviving the Legacy: A Grand Campaign to Speak Sanskrit in Delhi
Launch event of the Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir Abhiyan, organised by Sanskrit Bharati in collaboration with the Delhi branch of the Sanskrit Academy. (Photo/Facebook, Sanskrit Academy Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong endorsement of Sanskrit's rich heritage, BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari highlighted the language's profound impact on his life at the launch of the Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir Abhiyan. Organized by Sanskrit Bharati and the Delhi branch of the Sanskrit Academy, the initiative will host 1,008 speaking camps across Delhi from April 23 to May 3, 2025.

Encouraging Delhi residents to embrace their linguistic roots, Tiwari urged active participation in the campaign. He remarked, "Sanskrit has greatly impacted my life. This is an opportunity to connect with our ancient heritage, and I invite everyone in Delhi to learn the language during the campaign."

The Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir Abhiyan aims to reestablish Sanskrit as a living, spoken language in everyday life. Within ten days, the campaign will organize spoken Sanskrit camps at notable venues such as universities, colleges, and religious institutions across Delhi. Offering two hours of training daily, it welcomes individuals from all walks of life.

Beyond fostering linguistic skills, the initiative aspires to instill traditional Indian values and ethics deeply rooted in Sanskrit's cultural legacy. Tiwari hailed the endeavor as a "cultural renaissance," commending its scale and vision.

Leaders such as BJP MLA Kapil Mishra and Sanskrit Bharati's Jaiprakash Gautam also spoke favorably of the campaign. Mishra termed it a "unique opportunity to connect with one's roots," while Gautam emphasized the simplicity and universality of Sanskrit.

The campaign will culminate with a "Sanskrit Mahotsav" at Delhi University auditorium on May 4, 2025, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries, celebrating India's cultural continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025