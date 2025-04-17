NGT Orders Immediate Action on Water Crisis in Chromium-Affected UP Districts

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a stern directive to the Uttar Pradesh government, urging them to address the acute shortage of clean water in regions plagued by chromium contamination. Areas such as Rania in Kanpur Dehat, Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur Nagar, and Fatehpur suffer from this critical issue, with residents needing 135 liters of water per person daily.

A recent review of the Uttar Pradesh government's response, submitted by the Principal Secretary of the Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department, exposed several shortcomings. Recommendations for RO-NF water plant installations to ensure safe water access in Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, and Fatehpur have not been adequately addressed, the tribunal noted.

A stark example is Afeem Kothi's railway colony, where 5,000 residents rely on 10-11 tankers supplying only 50 KLD, far below needed levels. The government, while presenting a long-term surface water plan, faces urgent demands to resolve current deficiencies before the summer. Presided over by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, the tribunal also noted penalties for factories mishandling hazardous chemicals in contaminated areas, demanding swift government action.

(With inputs from agencies.)