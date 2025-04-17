IAEA's Pivotal Role in US-Iran Nuclear Talks

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is anticipated to play a significant role in the upcoming nuclear discussions between Tehran and Washington. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi conveyed this information to Iranian state media as both nations gear up for weekend talks aimed at resolving disputes over Iran's nuclear programme.

Grossi's statement comes amid heightened tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear activities, which have been a subject of international concern and a focal point of diplomatic negotiations for years. The involvement of the IAEA, with its expertise and oversight capabilities, could provide a pathway toward a more structured and transparent discussion.

The engagement of the IAEA in these talks underscores its importance in ensuring that any agreements reached adhere to global nuclear standards and safety protocols. The talks represent a pivotal opportunity for both the US and Iran to address longstanding issues and potentially ease geopolitical tensions in the region.

