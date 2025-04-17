Crisis in Agriculture: Funding Freeze Hits UC Davis and Other Universities

UC Davis, a top agricultural research university, faces unprecedented challenges due to funding freezes initiated by the Trump administration. The government's decision has halted crucial research, leading to the shutdown of various projects and severe financial strain.

Agricultural innovations aimed at improving crop resilience and supporting small-scale farmers are now in jeopardy. Researchers are struggling to maintain momentum as federal support remains uncertain, threatening both ongoing work and future discoveries.

The implications are broad, affecting graduate admissions and the institution's ability to contribute to global agricultural advancements. This funding crisis unfurls amidst competitive global investments from other nations such as China and Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)