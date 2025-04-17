Left Menu

Drone Strikes Damage Ukraine's DTEK Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine's largest private energy producer, DTEK, reported significant damage to its infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region following a Russian drone attack. While buildings and equipment were seriously affected, no injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation of hostilities, Ukraine's primary private energy player, DTEK, announced substantial damage to its infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This follows a targeted drone assault by Russian forces.

The company disclosed that the attack, which took place early morning, resulted in serious damage to buildings and vital equipment at the site. Fortunately, DTEK confirmed that no personnel were injured in the incident.

This incident highlights the ongoing risks facing critical infrastructure amidst the ongoing conflict, underscoring the vulnerability of essential services during wartime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

