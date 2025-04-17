Drone Strikes Damage Ukraine's DTEK Energy Infrastructure

In a recent escalation of hostilities, Ukraine's primary private energy player, DTEK, announced substantial damage to its infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This follows a targeted drone assault by Russian forces.

The company disclosed that the attack, which took place early morning, resulted in serious damage to buildings and vital equipment at the site. Fortunately, DTEK confirmed that no personnel were injured in the incident.

This incident highlights the ongoing risks facing critical infrastructure amidst the ongoing conflict, underscoring the vulnerability of essential services during wartime.

