Strategic Fintech Acquisition: RNFI Acquires Payworld

In a landmark move within India's fintech sector, RNFI Services Ltd has forged a strategic partnership with industry leaders, InCorp Advisory. This collaboration is centered on acquiring Payworld Digital Services Private Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, marking a significant step in RNFI's growth trajectory.

The acquisition involves securing 100% equity of Payworld, totaling 1,21,10,000 shares, pending regulatory approval. This deal is set to significantly bolster RNFI's digital financial service offerings, particularly in less served regions across the nation.

InCorp Advisory played a crucial role as the exclusive financial advisor, guiding RNFI towards a smooth and beneficial integration process. This partnership not only highlights the power of strategic advisory in fintech expansions but also sets the stage for innovative market opportunities in India's financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)