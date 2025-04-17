Left Menu

Strategic Fintech Acquisition: RNFI Acquires Payworld

RNFI Services Ltd has partnered with InCorp Advisory to acquire Payworld Digital Services and its subsidiary. This acquisition, involving 1,21,10,000 shares, is pivotal for RNFI's expansion within India's fintech landscape. It strengthens RNFI's footprint in underserved markets and reflects the importance of advisory relationships in the fintech sector.

Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:41 IST
  • India

In a landmark move within India's fintech sector, RNFI Services Ltd has forged a strategic partnership with industry leaders, InCorp Advisory. This collaboration is centered on acquiring Payworld Digital Services Private Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, marking a significant step in RNFI's growth trajectory.

The acquisition involves securing 100% equity of Payworld, totaling 1,21,10,000 shares, pending regulatory approval. This deal is set to significantly bolster RNFI's digital financial service offerings, particularly in less served regions across the nation.

InCorp Advisory played a crucial role as the exclusive financial advisor, guiding RNFI towards a smooth and beneficial integration process. This partnership not only highlights the power of strategic advisory in fintech expansions but also sets the stage for innovative market opportunities in India's financial landscape.

