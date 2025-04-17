West Bengal Power Surge: New Projects Illuminate the Future

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, announced the foundation-laying ceremony for a 1,600 MW super/ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Salboni, Paschim Medinipur district, scheduled for April 21. This Rs 16,000 crore project, awarded to JSW Energy Ltd through competitive bidding by the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL), is expected to be operational in five years.

Banerjee further revealed a 112 MW solar power project would be inaugurated on April 22. Supported by 80% funding from a German agency, this Rs 770 crore investment is part of West Bengal's renewable energy expansion. The state is also considering new projects to meet rising power demand and enhance grid stability.

These developments offset the power shortages of previous decades, attributed by Banerjee to the former Left Front regime. With projects in both conventional and renewable energy, West Bengal, since 2011 under the Trinamool Congress, has invested around Rs 27,000 crore to strengthen the power sector.

