PNB Indore Faces Hoax Bomb Scare, Police Launch Investigation

In Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a Punjab National Bank was the target of a hoax bomb threat, sent via email early Thursday, police reported. Authorities, alongside a bomb squad, conducted a thorough search of the premises but found no suspicious items.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya, the threat was received from an email address claiming to have planted remote-controlled explosives in the bank. The management informed the police immediately after receiving the threat, prompting swift action.

The so-called threat was allegedly sent by an individual claiming to be a retired ACP. The police have begun an investigation into the validity of the email and are pursuing the case based on technical findings. Similar hoax threats have previously targeted local institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)