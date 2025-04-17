Left Menu

PNB Indore Faces Hoax Bomb Scare, Police Launch Investigation

A Punjab National Bank in Indore received a hoax bomb threat via email. The police and bomb squad found no suspicious items during their search. An investigation has been initiated, with scrutiny into the email's authenticity. Hoax threats have previously been made to local institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:42 IST
Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a Punjab National Bank was the target of a hoax bomb threat, sent via email early Thursday, police reported. Authorities, alongside a bomb squad, conducted a thorough search of the premises but found no suspicious items.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya, the threat was received from an email address claiming to have planted remote-controlled explosives in the bank. The management informed the police immediately after receiving the threat, prompting swift action.

The so-called threat was allegedly sent by an individual claiming to be a retired ACP. The police have begun an investigation into the validity of the email and are pursuing the case based on technical findings. Similar hoax threats have previously targeted local institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

