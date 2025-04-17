Left Menu

Navigating Global Trade Turbulence: India's Path to Resilience

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the rise of protectionist policies disrupting global supply chains but assures that India will respond with agile policy decisions and significant investments. Despite trade wars, she highlights the robustness of India's financial markets, strengthened by retail and domestic institutional investors.

Updated: 17-04-2025 16:53 IST
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman warned of the disruptive potential of escalating protectionist policies, threatening global supply chains. Addressing an event marking 150 years of BSE, she stated that India would counter these disruptions with agile policy decisions and long-term investments.

Amid the ongoing global trade war, Sitharaman emphasized the government's commitment to fortify the domestic economic foundations. She recognized the resilience of India's financial markets amid global turmoil, extolling the vital role of retail investors.

Despite market volatility due to the US's recent tariff announcements, which affected many countries including India, Sitharaman noted a recovery following the US's decision to pause the tariffs for 90 days. She highlighted the transformation of domestic institutional investors into pivotal players, reinforcing the maturity of India's capital markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

