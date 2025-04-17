Left Menu

Powergrid's Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Ltd. Successfully Commissioned

Powergrid announced that its subsidiary, POWERGRID Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Ltd, has been fully commissioned. The subsidiary was secured via a tariff-based competitive bidding process, with the commissioning effective from March 26, 2025.

Updated: 17-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:30 IST
On Thursday, Powergrid announced the successful commissioning of its wholly owned subsidiary, POWERGRID Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Ltd.

This achievement comes after securing the subsidiary through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process, as disclosed in a regulatory filing by Powergrid.

The transmission subsidiary is officially commissioned from March 26, 2025, marking a significant milestone for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

