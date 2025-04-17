Powergrid's Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Ltd. Successfully Commissioned
Powergrid announced that its subsidiary, POWERGRID Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Ltd, has been fully commissioned. The subsidiary was secured via a tariff-based competitive bidding process, with the commissioning effective from March 26, 2025.
On Thursday, Powergrid announced the successful commissioning of its wholly owned subsidiary, POWERGRID Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Ltd.
This achievement comes after securing the subsidiary through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process, as disclosed in a regulatory filing by Powergrid.
The transmission subsidiary is officially commissioned from March 26, 2025, marking a significant milestone for the company.
