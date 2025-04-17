Eurozone Feels the Heat: ECB Cuts Rates Amid Trade Tensions

The European Central Bank (ECB) has implemented its seventh interest rate cut in response to increasing fears about economic growth, exacerbated by President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff measures.

The recent adjustment in interest rates is designed to stimulate economic activity within the 20 countries using the euro by facilitating cheaper credit for both consumers and businesses.

ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted the seriousness of global trade tensions and their potential to curtail eurozone growth by suppressing exports. With inflation now under control, concerns have shifted towards encouraging growth in a challenging international trade environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)